Trousdale County played four baseball games in the District 6-A Tournament last week, winning two and losing two en route to a runner-up finish and a trip to the Region 3-A semifinals.
At Monterey on May 11, the Jackets put together a 3-1, come-from-behind victory over the Wildcats in eight innings.
Brayden Gooch sent the game to extra innings with a tying home run in the seventh inning, then hit a long double to drive in both runs in the eighth to finish 2-for-4 at the plate. The visitors also got hits from Eli Henderson, Cooper Helson and Cameron Rankins.
Taylor Ellis went the distance on the mound, striking out five and allowing five hits.
The following day, the Jackets were looking to eliminate the host Wildcats and took an 8-0 lead after an inning and a half.
Monterey would not go away quietly though, chipping away at the lead, which shrunk to 8-6 headed into the final inning. The hosts plated three runs to claim a 9-8 victory and force a rubber match on Thursday.
Gooch had three hits in the loss while Colton Key and Rankins had two each. Ellis, Henderson, Helson and Parker Day also had hits for the Jackets, while Parker Day took the loss on the mound.
On Thursday, the stage moved to South Carthage for an elimination game. The Jackets jumped ahead with three runs in the second inning and never trailed in their 7-2 win over the Wildcats.
Henderson and Ellis had three hits each, and Cole Gregory and Key each had hits as Trousdale County won its 15th game of the season.
Gregory got the win on the mound, working five innings and allowing four hits, four strikeouts and five walks. Key came out of the bullpen to finish the game.
After a short break, Trousdale County turned around and faced Gordonsville in the championship game but could manage just three hits in a 6-0 loss to the Tigers.
Rankins, Key and Henderson had the hits for the visitors.
“What a week!” said TCHS coach Davy Cothron. “Two outs from being sent to the losers’ bracket. Then in the driver’s seat only to collapse and lose an 8-0 lead to lose 9-8. Then to bounce back like we never lost the night before to win and secure a trip to regionals.
“Five games, two drama-filled games, 426 total miles in six days. What a week!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.