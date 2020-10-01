Trousdale County will return to Region 4-2A play on Friday when the Yellow Jackets travel to East Robertson.
East Robertson is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in region play. They have wins over Cascade (28-10) and Jo Byrns (35-14) along with losses to Forrest (10-0), White House-Heritage (16-7), Lewis County (28-9) and Jackson County (16-6). The Indians are led by junior receiver Taylor Groves, who has a number of college offers already.
Last year on the Creekbank the Jackets rolled up 497 rushing yards as they routed the Indians 55-6.
Trousdale County leads the all-time series 7-0 against East Robertsson. The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates can also be found on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
