County commissioners will vote next week on an adjusted bonus scheme for county employees, including non-certified school workers.
The total cost of the bonuses will be just under $500,000, according to figures presented by County Mayor Stephen Chambers during Monday’s Budget & Finance Committee meeting. Funding would come from the roughly $5.2 million received by Trousdale County through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) passed by Congress in 2021.
Other counties have paid bonuses to their employees, which is an allowed use under the ARP.
“To me, these funds were intended for low-income workers to help them out. I think that’s what we should stick to,” Chambers told commissioners.
The amount of the bonuses is yet to be determined but will be available prior to the final vote at the Feb. 28 County Commission meeting. When the bonus plan was first proposed, Chambers had suggested $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-timers. During the Budget Committee meeting, the mayor presented an adjusted amount of $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.
At the suggestion of Commissioner Gary Walsh, the bonus amounts will be adjusted to account for length of service during the pandemic. Employees with at least 24 months of service (the length of the pandemic to date) would receive the full amount, while employees with less than 24 months would receive a prorated amount based on an average of 4.16% of the full amount per month of service.
“That would make it fair for those who have been here the whole two years vs. those who have been here for one week,” Walsh said.
For example a full-time employee with 12 months of service would in theory receive half of the full-time amount. While the overall cost will not adjust under Walsh’s amendment, the individual amounts will go up or down based on an employee’s time in service.
In total, 235 employees would receive bonuses — 207 full-time and 28 part-time staff. That figure includes county employees, the Highway Department, Ambulance Service, schools and the Water Department. It does not include elected officials or professionals contracted with Trousdale County, such as the county attorney or county coroner.
If approved by the full Commission the bonuses would be paid on March 25, Chambers stated Monday evening.
Chairman Dwight Jewell asked if the added money being paid to the Highway Department and school system would fall under the county’s maintenance of effort (MOE) costs. By law, a county cannot give less money than it did the year before unless certain criteria are met.
Chambers said that based on consultations with Tennessee’s County Technical Advisory Service, the bonuses would not fall under MOE.
Other budget amendments to be voted upon next week include:
- $232,645 for new lights and poles at the Little League baseball/softball fields;
- $63,000 for new software for the Sheriff’s Department;
- $1,518 in increased 2021-22 costs for the county’s Beer Board;
- $610 in redistricting costs to the county;
- $15,480 for Rescue Squad equipment;
- $34,000 to purchase a truck for the Solid Waste Department;
- $11,800 in a uTrust grant for the schools; and
- $111,405 for the schools to install bleachers at the high school baseball/softball fields.
Four rezoning requests will be up for votes, with all but one up for second reading and requiring a public hearing first. Those would change property on Scruggs Lane, Templow Road and Pike Lane from A-1 to R-1. The other, on first reading, would move three properties on East Main Street from R-1 to R-3 to allow the owner to build apartments there.
Commissioners will also vote on raising the rental costs of roll-off trash containers to $325 per 14 days plus $45 per ton.
Three appointments will be up for two-year terms on the Agricultural Board: Jewell, Van Thompson and Katie Mae Harper.
The County Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
