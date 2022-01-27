Members of the Parks & Recreation Committee discussed the opening of the county’s swimming pool during a Jan. 20 meeting.
The pool closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was unable to reopen last year because of a lack of staff.
“We really want to get it up and running. It’s a terrible thing for it to be sitting there; I’d rather see it in use,” Public Works Director Cliff Sallee said.
Sallee said his department is working to recruit lifeguards but had not yet received any applications. The county lowered the minimum age to 15 last year and still plans to pay a $100 bonus to anyone who works the entire summer, he added. Commissioners approved the bonus plan last year before staffing issues arose.
“If you know anyone who might be interested in being a manager or lifeguard, refer them to Cliff,” chairman Bubba Gregory said. “We need to get this open.”
Commissioner Landon Gulley asked if lifeguard training could be arranged earlier this year, as that also proved an issue in 2021. Trousdale County had looked into being able to conduct that training in house, but no update was immediately available according to Sallee.
Commissioners also acknowledged that the Budget & Finance Committee had approved using a Local Government Support Grant to fund replacing the light poles at the Little League fields with new steel poles. The county had received an estimate of just over $232,000 for the project but will need to get reworked numbers.
“I think we need to get this done as soon as possible, maybe before the Little League season starts,” Gregory said.
Commissioner Dwight Jewell said the intention was to bring the matter before the County Commission for its February meeting.
Sallee said there have been several incidents of vandalism at the park bathrooms, including someone trying to light a stall on fire.
Public Works staff is working to fix the damage, repaint and rework the floors but staff shortages have delayed work in multiple circumstances, he said.
Cameras are in place but pinpointing who commits the vandalism remains a problem as it is hard to determine exactly when damage occurs.
“We had a guy on video maybe five weeks ago doing donuts in the parking lot. I turned it over to law enforcement and haven’t heard anything back yet,” Sallee said. “We’re too short-staffed to be standing around watching video.”
Committee members voted to look into funding a part-time position year round to keep an eye on the park. That position currently exists during the summer but the person is typically reassigned during the winter months, Sallee said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
