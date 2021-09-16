Commissioners are beginning the process of reexamining grant funding intended to improve handicapped accessibility in Trey Park.
At the Sept. 7 meeting of the Steering Committee, commissioners referred the matter to the Parks & Recreation Committee, which is scheduled to meet on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
Trousdale County received roughly $98,000 in grant funding earlier this year from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation to add ADA-compliant play equipment and rework the sidewalk going into Trey Park to make it handicap accessible. The grant require an equal match from county government.
At August’s County Commission meeting, the body voted to reject the funding request based on questions about replacing the grass field in the park with wood fibrous chips. A number of commissioners wanted to examine longer-lasting options such as rubber mulch.
“The engineering firm and I discussed prices on rubber; I have not gotten any response yet on that,” County Mayor Stephen Chambers said. “When TDEC came in and looked at Trey Park, they asked us to look at some additional kind of safety surface throughout the park. That is not part of the grant; it is a safety requirement.”
Commissioner Landon Gulley said he had done some personal research and come up with an estimate of around $75,000, based on conversations with one company that installs such materials.
If eventually approved, such a project would have to be bid out, it was noted.
Bill Fergusson and Jerry Ford each asked if the park flooring could be done in pieces, with the most serious areas addressed first and other areas done later.
“I think we need to know what options are available to us,” Fergusson stated. “Before we take this to Budget & Finance, we need to know the answers to some of that.”
Chairman Dwight Jewell said he would like to see issues addressed with some of the play equipment.
“It seems moot to make the surface safe when the equipment’s not safe,” he said.
Chambers said the company that built the original play equipment has been in contact with his office about repairing or replacing some of that equipment.
“We’re having them come down and look at it and make estimates on repairs,” the mayor said.
Other actions discussed by the Steering Committee included a proposal to make Hall and Gregory streets one-way each, forming a loop near the old Ward School building.
In addition, the county needs to implement a whistleblower policy in order to comply with federal requirements regarding the American Rescue Plan funds.
Both those will be taken up by the County Commission at its September meeting.
