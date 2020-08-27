Trousdale County government wishes to remind citizens of the new address display ordinance, which is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 1.
The ordinance requires property owners to display the street number in an easily identifiable manner. Numbers must be at least four inches in height or three inches if made of reflective material, in block-style letters, in a contrasting color to the background and displayed so that they may be seen by anyone traveling in either direction of the road.
Numbers can be displayed on a mailbox if that mailbox is on the same side of the street as the driveway. If the mailbox is on the opposite side of the road from the driveway or if multiple houses share a driveway, “the address number shall be displayed on a pole, post or similar device and must be located at the entrance to the property adjacent to the street…” the ordinance states.
County commissioners approved the ordinance on two readings at their January and February meetings, but put in a 180-day delay to allow time for citizens to comply with the new law. The county’s building & zoning inspector is charged with enforcing the ordinance and violators may be fined up to $50 per day.
Some Trousdale County residents have been making and selling numbered posts that comply with the ordinance. They have been advertised on social media and in some instances can be seen around town.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
