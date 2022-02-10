Trousdale County was finally able to play its scheduled games at East Robertson on Saturday night but the trip resulted in a pair of losses for the visitors.
The games had been moved three times for various reasons.
The Yellow Jackets (11-7, 6-2 8-A) fell behind early but fought back to within three in the second quarter before trailing by 12 at halftime. The Jackets were down 51-31 after three quarter and went on to lose 62-48 to the Indians (16-5, 10-0).
“We had a lot of issues coming in, but we don’t make excuses,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “East Robertson punched us in the mouth and we did not respond properly. We need to fine-tune some details as we head into the (district) tournament. Hopefully we will see them again.”
Thomas Brown, Andrew Ford and Garrett Rieger each scored nine points, Kane Burnley, Keenan Burnley and Brayden Gooch had five each, Cole Gregory four and Tyler Dixon two.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets (6-12, 5-3) fell behind 21-6, got within two at halftime and were outscored 35-9 in the second half of a 62-34 loss to the Lady Indians (14-8, 9-1).
“We started out slow but we made a run in the second quarter,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said. “Cut the lead to two, but we struggled to score in the second half.
“The second quarter proved we can hang with that team, but we have to constantly put those types of quarters together.”
Kailen Donoho and Braylee Potts each tossed in 13 points, though neither had a field goal in the second half. Emma Elmore added four points, Ella Elmore two and Janae Aponte two.
Trousdale County will host Red Boiling Springs on Thursday for Senior Night. The Lady Jackets will open tournament play on Monday at 6 p.m. at home against Knowledge Academy in the 3 vs. 6 game.
