Trousdale County is seeing a construction boom that apparently shows little sign of slowing down.
In his monthly report to the Planning Commission at its June 14 meeting, Building Inspector Sam Edwards spoke on the tremendous growth the county has seen.
“Construction hasn’t slowed down at all,” Edwards told the group. “Even though (the price of) construction materials has gone up, they just keep building.”
Edwards said he had even been contacted by one out-of-town developer seeking 300-acre lots for development.
“He doesn’t do 25 homes at a time; he does 300,” Edwards said of the developer. “There are big contractors looking at Trousdale County.”
Edwards told The Vidette his office had approved 57 single-family residential building permits thus far in 2021. Other planned developments that have already received approval have yet to begin construction, such as Hayes Avenue, Acorn Lane, Hickory Ridge and Sulphur College Lane.
“We have had tremendous growth over the past several years, but it hasn’t changed the feel of the county. I hope it can continue to develop that way,” added chairman Johnny Kerr. “We’ve been able to maintain our character to this point.”
Edwards also said his office was monitoring and addressing complaints regarding property maintenance, in conjunction with the county attorney.
“We monitor their progress and they fix it a lot of the time,” he said.
The Planning Commission also forwarded with favorable recommendations two requests for rezoning property.
The first would change a 1-acre tract on Walnut Grove Road from A-1 agricultural to R-1 residential, as the property owners stated they wished to gift a property to their son.
The second would change 7.15 acres along McMurry Blvd. from C-2 commercial to R-3 residential for development as a subdivision. The property adjoins the current Hickory Ridge neighborhood, according to Edwards.
Both requests now head to the County Commission for two readings and a public hearing, which would be in July.
Two preliminary plats for development received approval: Crestview Acres and Rolling Meadows. The Crestview project would add 32 homes to the current neighborhood, which received approval for multiple phases in 2001 according to surveyor Jim Carman.
The Rolling Meadows project is the proposed 48-lot subdivision along Highway 25 on 14.4 acres next to Blankenship Collision. That property was rezoned last month by the County Commission at the owners’ request.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
