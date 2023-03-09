Trousdale County Building Official Sam Edwards was fired from his position with the Trousdale County building, codes and zoning department on Friday.
Edwards, who was hired for the position under former Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers, served as the building official for 4 1/2 years, succeeding former codes official Dwight Jewell.
“I honestly don’t know what to tell you, to be truthful,” Edwards said. “I’m not sure really what’s going on.”
Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall said that he is unable to comment at this time regarding the decision to let Edwards go.
As Edwards leaves, he said his hope is that his successor will be patient and understanding with the public.
“My only concern is the public,” said Edwards. “I was working with a lot of sensitive issues where people were (experiencing) hardship or just having a hard time. I was being patient with them and taking care of them and giving them time to do what they needed to get things right. I just hope that the next person who takes that position will be just as patient and understanding.”
