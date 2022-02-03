Trousdale County High School celebrated its 2022 Basketball Homecoming ceremony last Friday night prior to the boys’ game against Knowledge Academy.
Thomas Brown and Kailen Donoho (center) were crowned as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen.
Attendants were, from left: freshmen Matt Baker and Braylee Potts, juniors Eric Gunter and Sarah Dickerson, seniors Maddie Crook and Tyler Dixon, sophomores Cassidy Todd and Jake Fergusson.
