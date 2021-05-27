For the second straight year, Trousdale County High School celebrated its graduation outdoors on the football field Friday evening.
The 82 members of the Class of 2021 went through graduation ceremonies with teachers, administrators and families looking on. The school’s annual Senior Day was held May 14 and family members were allowed to attend in a limited capacity, as that event was held in the TCHS gymnasium.
“Congratulations to these seniors. They’ve worked very hard; they’ve been faced with a hard year with the pandemic and we can’t be more proud,” TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson said in a video released earlier this year by the school system.
A number of organizations were on hand to present scholarship awards to students from the Class of 2021 at Senior Day, and each of the seniors set to graduate were recognized during the assembly.
Among the awards presented were the Rotary Club’s scholarship, which went to Heath Chasse, NCTC (Rebecca Chapman), Hartsville Masonic Lodge (Brooke Gross and Macie Burnley), Wilson Bank & Trust (Kirsten Eversole), Citizens Bank (Claire Belcher), Band Boosters (Chasse), Farm Bureau (Faith Winter and Landon Carver) and a scholarship in memory of Terri Lynn Dixon, which went to Chasse.
Athletics awards were also represented, with Cooper Helson taking the Golden Spikes Award (baseball). The Gene McIlwain Award (football, most improved) went to Alex Ford and Kasen Payne, while the Phil Dickens Award (outstanding football player) was given to Sebastian Linarez and the Jim B. Satterfield Award (four-year football player, qualifying GPA) was shared by Basford, Chasse and Cameron Rankins. Chasse was also the recipient of a scholarship from the National Football Foundation.
According to graduation coach Shelly Cook, the total amount of awards to the 82-member Class of 2021 between local awards, university awards, grants, lottery scholarships and state discounts was $1,655,000.
The Top 10 members of the Class of 2021 were: valedictorian Chapman, salutatorian Chasse, Belcher, Paige Russell, Kegan Day, Eversole, Basford, Elijah Henderson, Hannah Hailey and Cooper Helson.
The Math Award was shared by Chapman and Russell, Chapman won the Science Award and Belcher claimed the English and History Awards. The Teacher of the Year Award went to Katie McCall.
Of the 82-member class, 68 (83%) graduated with either Honors or Scholars recognition. Thirty-seven seniors earned the HOPE Lottery Scholarship (3.0 GPA and 21 on ACT, with another five earning the HOP Scholarship with Merit (3.75 GPA and 29 or higher on ACT).
To reach Honors level, students must meet the Scholars criteria and all ACT readiness benchmarks. To be a Scholar graduate, a student must complete or be on track to complete 14 of the core curriculum courses and three of the identified elective courses. Core courses are Integrated Math I-III, Geometry, English I-IV, Physical Science, Chemistry, Biology, U.S. History, World History, Government and Economics. Elective courses are Physics, Biology II, Pre-Calculus, Calculus and all Dual Enrollment courses through Volunteer State Community College or TCAT Hartsville.
Senior Superlatives were: Mr. & Miss Stepping Stone, Heath Chasse and Ashton Scott; Most Versatile, Mason Basford and Sidney Gregory; Most Likely to Succeed, Cooper Helson, Claire Belcher and Paige Russell; Most Courteous, Kasen Payne and Makayla Crook; Most Dependable, Kolbe Johnson and Katelyn Brown; Most Athletic, Cameron Rankins and Kirsten Eversole; Most Friendly, Brady Eden, Alex Ford, Addison Gooch and Erin Hix; Best School Spirit, River Bottom and Crista Shockley; Neatest & Best Dressed, Zach Taylor, Faith Winter and Morgan White.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
