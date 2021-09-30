Every year, National 4-H week brings together our youth, parents, alumni and our community to celebrate the positive youth-development opportunities offered by 4-H.
4-H has been around for over 100 years here in Trousdale County. It all began in 1918 with Mr. William B. Shoulders as the first agent of the county.
Why celebrate 4-H? Tennessee 4-H encourages diverse groups of youth to develop their unique skills and talents to the fullest potential. Over the past 100 years, multiple 4-H opportunities have been added for the youth to expand themselves in multiple areas. From over 26 projects to get involved in, there are also multiple activities — 4-H has something to offer everyone!
Help us celebrate 4-H week! Our poultry 4-Hers have started celebrating already.
Our Trousdale County senior-high team finished fourth in their division! Our very own Joseph ‘‘J.T.” Pinzur placed fifth overall in the Senior High level! Way to go, Trousdale County!
Those who participated in our senior-high group were Delsin Urick, Joseph “J.T.” Pinzur and Kai Urick, while Carolina and Enoch Urick participated in our junior individual group.
Find your spark and join 4-H! Available for grades 4-12, 4-H is open to all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex or handicap. For any questions regarding 4-H, clubs, programs, and projects, stop by the Trousdale County Extension office located at 204 Broadway Suite
A, Hartsville.
