Trousdale County’s Lady Jackets repeated as champions of the District 6-A softball tournament, claiming their second title on Saturday with a 6-0 victory over Gordonsville in South Carthage.
The win gave a measure of revenge to the Lady Jackets, who had lost twice to the Tigerettes in the regular season.
“It’s huge; I think it’s the third time we’ve ever won district,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “Gordonsville was the better team, they were the regular-season champions. That’s the beauty of this sport.”
The road to the championship was paved with a win over Jackson County and come-from-behind victories over Monterey and Clay County before the rematch with Gordonsville.
Trousdale County started the scoring Saturday with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, when Kirsten Eversole ripped a ground ball past the second baseman to plate a pair of runs.
Makayla Crook helped preserve the lead in the top of the fourth, saving a run with a difficult catch in center field.
The Lady Jackets would capitalize, extending their lead to 3-0 on an RBI single by Faith Winter in the bottom of the inning. Trousdale would add two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth as the Lady Jackets won their 20th game of the season.
Addison Gooch, Maddie Lee and Taren Simmons also had hits, giving Trousdale five for the game.
Lee, a freshman, went the distance on the mound as she struck out 14 batters and allowed just three hits en route to being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Crook, Eversole, Winter and Alivia Boykin were also named to the All-Tournament team.
Trousdale reached the title game by rallying for a 3-1 victory over Clay County on May 12. The Lady Jackets had seven hits with two from Crook and Winter, followed by one each from Gooch, Boykin and Lee.
Lee again earned the win, striking out four and allowing four hits.
On May 11, the Lady Jackets were one strike away from dropping into the losers’ bracket when Winter blasted a two-run homer for a 2-1 walk-off victory at home over Monterey.
Lee, Crook, Simmons and Gooch also had hits for the Purple & Gold. Lee also fanned 12 Lady Wildcats while giving up four hits and a walk.
