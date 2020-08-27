The County Commission voted Monday night to authorize a contract with Smith County’s landfill in regards to tipping fees for storing Trousdale County’s garbage.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers told commissioners that the contract would lock in tipping fees at the current rate of $37 per ton for a period of five years. The landfill plans to increase its tipping fees in September to $45 per ton. The current county budget has $175,000 in tipping fees earmarked for the landfill, so not signing the contract would cost Trousdale County thousands more.
Also on the agenda Monday were three rezoning ordinances on second reading, all of which were approved. They cover a plot on Honeysuckle Lane from A-1 to R-1, on Highway 25 from R-1 to R-2 and on Highway 231 from A-1 to C-1.
Commissioners also approved the appointments of Tracy Belcher to the Emergency Communications Board and Lonnie Taylor as judicial commissioner.
That position could come open again later this year as Taylor has expressed an interest in running for the vacant County Commission seat from the 4th District. State law prohibits a county commissioner from also serving as a judicial commissioner.
The Commission consulted County Attorney Branden Bellar, who said there was no conflict currently but that if Taylor were elected to the Commission he would have to choose which position to hold.
Two budget amendments were approved: $5,000 from the general fund to purchase COVID-related personal protective equipment and $6,210 for vehicle maintenance from the Ambulance Service.
