The County Commission approved a resolution supporting a half-cent increase in the local option sales tax during Monday night’s meeting.
The measure would if passed raise the county’s sales tax portion from 2.25% to 2.75%. It is part of the August ballot and has also received endorsement from the School Board.
At two open forums earlier this year, commissioners estimated that a half-cent increase would bring in an estimated $320,000 annually. Of that, just over half would go to the school system.
Commissioners also passed three rezoning ordinances on first reading. They cover a plot on Honeysuckle Lane from A-1 to R-1, on Highway 25 from R-1 to R-2 and on Highway 231 from A-1 to C-1. All received favorable recommendations from the Planning Commission and will now come back for public hearings and a second vote in August.
Two reappointments were made to the Library Board in Janice Sloan and Tara Watson-Post, and two notaries were approved in Tara Filkins and Christi Dalton.
The County Commission also accepted the resignation of 4th District Commissioner Grace Thomas, who cited health concerns.
Anyone living in the 4th District who wishes to run for the vacant seat must pick up a petition and return it with 25 qualified signatures to the Election Commission office by Aug. 20. If enough people qualify for the ballot, a special election will be held in November as part of the general election to fill the vacancy.
Commissioners also acknowledged the resignation of Charlie Puckett as Judicial Commissioner. Puckett had served in that role since 2006.
General Sessions Judge Kenny Linville will submit a replacement, subject to Commission approval. County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he hoped to have that nomination at the August meeting.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
