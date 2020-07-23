A vacancy will soon be forming on the County Commission with the upcoming resignation of 4th District Commissioner Grace Thomas.
During Monday night’s work session, Chairman Dwight Jewell acknowledged that Thomas had sent a letter of resignation to take effect Aug. 1. In the letter, Thomas cited health concerns as her reasoning for stepping down.
“I have found that with the health problems I’m having, I’m having problems doing what I think is the best of my ability. Therefore, I’m not doing what is best for my district,” the letter said in part.
A special election will be held in November as part of the general election to fill the vacancy. Anyone living in the 4th District who wishes to run for office must pick up a petition and return it with 25 qualified signatures to the Election Commission office by Aug. 20.
The Commission does have the power to fill the vacancy by appointment until the November election, but Jewell said he preferred not to if possible.
“I’m trying not to do that unless we need to… I think it’s best decided by the people,” Jewell said.
The County Commission will formally acknowledge Thomas’ resignation during their meeting on Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m. in the old courthouse.
Also on the agenda Monday will be three rezoning ordinances on first reading. They cover a plot on Honeysuckle Lane from A-1 to R-1, on Highway 25 from R-1 to R-2 and on Highway 231 from A-1 to C-1. All received favorable recommendations from the Planning Commission and if approved Monday will come back for public hearings and a second vote in August.
Commissioners will also vote on a resolution supporting an increase in the local option sales tax by a half-cent. That measure is part of the August ballot.
There were no budget amendments on the agenda as of Monday.
Two reappointments to the Library Board will be voted upon: Janice Sloan and Tara Watson-Post.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory @hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.