New uniforms and a quality football team were on display Friday night as the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets rolled 49-6 over host East Robertson.
The Jackets (5-2, 2-1 4-2A) were ahead 35-0 at halftime and did not allow the Indians (2-5, 1-2) to get into the scoreboard until late in the game with reserves on the field.
“Any time you come off the field at halftime and have a running clock, that’s a job well done,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “I told them all week we haven’t had that chance to play everybody. Everybody on this team deserves a chance to play and tonight we were able to do that. Man, we had a good time tonight.”
That good time started in the first half as the Jackets jumped out to a 35-0 lead as five different players ran for touchdowns.
Senior Jayden Hicks got things started for Trousdale County with a 37-yard touchdown run on the Jackets’ opening possession. Classmate Sebastian Linarez got the next score with a 26-yard run early in the second quarter.
Trousdale’s third drive ended when junior Keenan Burnley scored his first touchdown of the season on a two-yard quarterback keeper.
Seniors Jordan Pickett and Cameron Rankins got in on the scoring action, with Pickett scoring on a three-yard run and Rankins crashing into the end zone from three yards out.
Senior Heath Chasse connected on all five extra-point kicks and the Jackets led 35-0 at halftime.
East Robertson’s slim chances were hampered even further when junior receiver Taylor Groves, who has numerous college offers, went down with an apparent knee injury late in the first quarter. Groves did not return to the game and later reports indicated his season was over.
Trousdale County started the second half with its starters on the field, who grinded out a 64-yard drive that was capped by a nine-yard touchdown run from Linarez. Chasse’s kick put the Jackets ahead 42-0 with 7:05 left in the third period.
Backups got extensive playing time after that and the Jackets’ bench joined the scoring fest as sophomore Kyle Shockley hit classmate Brian Banks for an 18-yard touchdown — Trousdale County’s first passing touchdown of the season.
East Robertson got on the board late as sophomore Zach Prince took a carry around the right end for 60 yards with 3:50 to play. A two-point try failed and the margin stood at 49-6.
Trousdale County used 10 different players to rush for 280 yards, led by Hicks’ 87 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Rankins followed with 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.
The Jackets did not have a turnover and forced three. Hicks intercepted a pass, while freshmen Kylan Johnson and Kobyn Calhoun each recovered fumbles.
Trousdale County is now 8-0 all time against East Robertson.
