The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets (3-0) used a strong ground game and suffocating defense to take down previously undefeated Macon County 34-7 in Lafayette on Friday night.
The Jackets rushed for 274 yards, averaging seven yards per carry, and kept the Tigers (3-1) off the scoreboard until the final seconds of the game.
“We had a great week of preparation. I think this game really meant something to our players,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “I was worried about our players having the shock of a big game and I thought we handled that really well.”
Trousdale won the coin toss and deferred until the second half. Macon took the ball and was flagged for a penalty, setting up first and 15. Jackets defensive lineman Xavier Harper dragged down Macon quarterback Braydee Brooks to put the Tigers in an even bigger hole, forcing a punt. Brooks’ kick traveled just seven yards and sailed into the Trousdale County bleachers, setting the Jackets up with excellent field position at their 36.
Twelve plays later, Cole Gregory fought his way into the end zone from four yards out for the game’s first score. A two-point run failed but the Jackets led 6-0.
On their next possession, the Jackets struck again with Brian Banks scoring on a 24-yard run. A two-point try failed again, but the lead was at 12-0 with 9:35 left in the half.
Trousdale’s defense forced a three-and-out by the Macon offense, and then Harper blocked the punt to set the Jackets up in the red zone.
That drive ended with Kobyn Calhoun finding Kane Burnley all alone in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown. Bryson Claiborne added a two-point run to make it 20-0.
Macon capitalized on some short passes and two Trousdale penalties to give itself a shot at getting back in the game with first-and-goal from the Jackets 4. But the defense held firm, stuffing Brooks on fourth and goal at the 2.
The Jackets started the
second half where they left off as Gregory finished the opening drive by running through arm tackles for a 35-yard touchdown. The pass attempt failed but the lead was still at 26-0.
Claiborne would score the Jackets’ final touchdown on a 4-yard carry late in the third quarter, with Burnley adding a two-point run to make it 34-0 with 4:31 remaining in the period.
Satterfield was able to empty his bench in the fourth quarter, getting the Jackets’ reserves significant playing time. Macon kept its starters in the game and finally got on the scoreboard with 30 seconds to play when Zach Borders ran for a 33-yard touchdown. Bryson Higgins added the PAT for the Tigers.
Gregory led the Jackets’ rushing attack with 104 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Banks had five runs for 69 yards and a score, while Claiborne had 68 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Defensively, Harper and Jess Holder each had 1.5 sacks while Carsey West also recorded a sack and forced a fumble. Holder and Calhoun recovered fumbles for the Jackets, who have now won 59 of 79 games against Macon County, including the last four.
