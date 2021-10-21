The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets moved to 8-0 on the season last Friday night with a 40-6 victory at Whites Creek and set up a showdown with Watertown next week for the Region 4-2A championship.
“It’s always good to get a big region win when you have six starters out. In 2A football when just a couple of starters are out it alters your game plan tremendously, let alone six of them,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said.
“Our kids have a choice to make on what they want their season to be from here on out. The playoffs start in the region championship game versus Watertown for us.”
The Jackets won the coin toss and uncharacteristically opted to receive. On the first play from scrimmage, Bryson Claiborne ripped off a 69-yard run to set the Jackets up at the Cobras’ 17 and Cole Gregor scored on the very next play. Colton Key’s kick gave Trousdale County a 7-0 lead just 59 seconds into the game.
On their second possession the Jackets needed just five plays to strike again, with Garrett Rieger scoring his first career touchdown on a five-yard carry. Key’s kick was off the mark but the Jackets still led 13-0.
Drive No. 3 also ended in a Trousdale touchdown, with quarterback Mason Maddox scoring his first touchdown on a five-yard run. Maddox was making his first career start for the Yellow Jackets after Kobyn Calhoun suffered a season-ending shoulder injury the previous week. Cole Gregory added a two-point run to make it 21-0 with 10:05 left in the second quarter.
Whites Creek (2-6, 1-3) got on the scoreboard on its next drive, with Andreas Hathaway scoring on a seven-yard carry. A two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Jackets would get one more touchdown before halftime when Claiborne raced to pay dirt from 71 yards out. The big-play senior now has four scoring plays of 60-plus yards on the season for Trousdale County.
Rieger would add two more rushing touchdowns in the second half on runs of 23 and 11 yards to get the final to 40-6 before rain started falling late in the game.
Claiborne finished with a career-high 161 yards rushing on nine carries, while Brian Banks had five runs for 90 yards and Keenan Burnley had 62 yards on two carries.
Maddox completed four of eight passes for 50 yards with one interception. Banks caught one pass for 39 yards while Rieger, Burnley and Claiborne also had catches.
On defense, Burnley snagged an interception in the end zone to snuff out a Whites Creek drive during the second quarter.
