The Trousdale County Democratic Party will continue with its organization plans on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the meeting room of the County Archives Building, located at 328 Broadway in Hartsville.
All interested citizens are encouraged to attend.
The local party welcomes any and all registered Democrats, as well as those who consider themselves independent voters. Those who may be interested in the policies of the Democratic Party and are disappointed in the direction their current party is going are also welcome.
Both of our nation’s current political parties have a middle ground on most issues and cooperation and compromise should be the working words for any and all politicians, regardless of their party affiliation.
Starting at the local level is the only way changes can be made in the national platform of any political organization. Please attend and be a part of that movement.
