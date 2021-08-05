The Trousdale County Democratic Committee will host its annual meeting to elect officers, adopt new bylaws and start making plans for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.
The meeting will take place Tuesday, August 10 at 7 p.m. at the County Archives Building, behind the county office complex at 328 Broadway.
Anyone who is interested is invited to attend and take part in the future of our local party. Much groundwork lies ahead to see that the goals of the party can be implemented and become a part of our state and national politics.
It is hoped that the year ahead will see more cooperation between the nation’s two main political parties, and that we can see more of what we have in common and less of how we differ. Please join us and be a part of the changes we all wish to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.