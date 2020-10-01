Trousdale County had been 0-2 in games in which the Yellow Jackets trailed prior to Friday night’s game with an undefeated Macon County team.
But the Yellow Jackets (4-2) didn’t let an early deficit get to them as the team rallied on the Creekbank for a 21-13 victory over the Tigers (5-1).
“What more can you say about our young men from Trousdale County that stepped up tonight and played an amazing football game,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “It was a team effort tonight on both sides of the ball and special teams.
“Tonight we were able to find a couple more men who stepped up to become leaders and dogs on this football team.”
After winning the coin toss, the Jackets deferred and quickly forced the Tigers to punt on their opening possession. But the punt was muffed and Macon recovered at Trousdale’s 20-yard line.
The Trousdale defense put up a stand but on fourth down and 10, Macon senior tight end Landon Whittemore hauled in a 20-yard pass from senior quarterback Braydee Brooks for a touchdown. Junior Cameron Houston’s kick put Macon ahead 7-0.
It was the first points the Tigers had scored since 2017 against Trousdale County, which won by identical 28-0 scores each of the last two seasons.
In the second quarter, Trousdale evened up the score when senior quarterback Jayden Hicks got outside and outraced the Macon defense 55 yard to the end zone. Senior Heath Chasse’s kick tied the game at 7.
Macon got another opportunity at points just before halftime after another muffed punt set up the Tigers deep in Trousdale territory. But the defense held firm and the Tigers missed a short field goal on the last play of the first half.
Trousdale County took the lead early in the second half as Hicks ripped off a 50-yard run that set up a 5-yard touchdown from senor Cameron Rankins. Chasse’s kick put the Jackets ahead 14-7.
Coach Kyle Shoulders’ Tigers responded with a drive that was aided by two Trousdale penalties and was capped by Brooks finding sophomore Nate Green for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
The kick was missed but Trousdale was flagged for roughing the kicker. Macon then opted to go for two but a pass from Brooks was off the target, leaving Trousdale clinging to a 14-13 lead with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
Trousdale would seal the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended with Rankins scoring his second touchdown of the night from two yards out. Chasse’s kick made it 21-13 with 4:01 to play.
Macon drove down to the Trousdale 10 in the closing seconds, but a pass on fourth down was batted away by junior Keenan Burnley, who also intercepted a pass during the fourth quarter for the Jackets.
Hicks had his second 100-yard game of the season with 112 yards on six carries for the Jackets, followed by Rankins’ 71 yards on 18 carries. Senior Alex Ford had 53 yards on 10 attempts and senior Jordan Pickett had five carries for 45 yards.
Trousdale County has now won the last three games in the series with Macon County and leads the overall series 58-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.