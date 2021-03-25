Trousdale County can expect to see almost $5.2 million in funding from the recently enacted American Rescue Plan of 2021.
By comparison, Trousdale County’s 2020-21 budget projected revenues of $5.64 million in the general services fund and $1.022 million in the Urban Services District.
The $1.9 trillion bill that Congress enacted earlier this month contains $362 billion in relief funds for state and local governments across the nation. The funds are designed to be allocated based on the number of unemployed citizens in each state at the end of 2020. Overall, Tennessee is expected to receive $3.85 billion in direct relief.
An estimate from the National Association of Counties estimated Trousdale County would receive roughly $2.188 million. Hartsville would receive approximately $3.024 million, based on 2019 census estimates.
“Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act can only be used for certain eligible expenditures, and the U.S. Treasury is currently writing the guidelines for those funds,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers. “As there is a penalty for using the money for ineligible expenses, we will review the guidelines and make decisions about how to spend the funds.”
Hartsville/Trousdale County received just over $1 million in funding from the 2020 CARES Act, the first federal COVID-19 relief bill. Those funds can be used for any expense but must be used by the end of 2021. Thus far, those funds have gone toward new digital radios for EMS, a wage study and pending A/V equipment for the courthouse.
The federal government has not yet provided formal guidance for how the new funding may be used. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released preliminary guidance last week that stated half the local fiscal recovery funds are to be made available within the next 60 days, with the other half to be provided one year later. Local governments will have until the end of 2024 to spend the new funding.
The state in its 2020-21 budget also provided $330,360 in COVID-19 relief funds to Trousdale County. The state relief must be used for COVID-related expenses.
“We are using this funding to upgrade the sheriff’s computers, video system at the Justice Center, and the pending amount for Fire Department radios. Appropriation of the remaining balance will be done during the budget process,” the mayor’s office said.
Gov. Bill Lee has proposed further state aid in his 2021-22 budget, contingent on approval from the General Assembly. If passed, estimates are that Trousdale would receive an additional $586,747.
Trousdale County Schools will also receive funds from the federal stimulus, estimated to total just over $2.1 million according to the Tennessee Department of Education. The school system previously received $960,310 through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
“These funds are one-time, non-reoccurring funds that have federal stipulations,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We know that a minimum of 20% of ESSER 3.0 shall be used to address the academic needs of students attributed to learning loss due to COVID. These funds must be spent purposefully to help impact students for years after the one-time funding spent.”
