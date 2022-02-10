Employees of Trousdale County government could receive bonuses of as much as $3,000 under a plan under consideration by county commissioners.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers spoke on the proposal during a called meeting of the Budget & Finance Committee on Feb. 3. If approved, full-time county employees would receive a one-time bonus of $3,000 while part-time employees would receive $1,500.
Funding would come from the county’s $5.2 million in American Rescue Plan monies. According to the mayor’s office, roughly 140 employees would be covered, without including the school system and Water Department. If those are included, the number is 237.
Under the mayor’s plan those employed as of Feb. 23 would be eligible for the bonuses, which would be paid March 11. If an employee is still within their six-month probationary period, they would receive the money at the end of the six months. Elected officials would not be included in the plan, the mayor added.
“We’re still having to look through some legal hurdles and see if all departments can be done, but that’s the general thought at this point,” Chambers told committee members while adding that more details would be forthcoming.
Chambers also estimated that between requests from various departments and from the public, roughly $3.2 million of the ARP money was accounted for although no money has actually been spent yet.
“We still have matches on TDEC grants for water and sewer, we have match grants for the Health Department, the Ambulance Service wants a $250,000 ambulance and equipment,” he said. “We can use for substance abuse and mental health counseling, affordable housing is an issue I’ve had a lot of people asking about, and I also want to see if we can help small businesses to improve the community going forward.”
Some commissioners questioned whether employee bonuses were the best use of the federal money.
“I think we need some more information on the how and why we arrived at that amount, and what the total figure would be,” chairman Dwight Jewell said.
Gary Claridy added, “Why are we doing this? Couldn’t that money be better spent on something else?”
The mayor noted that other municipalities have made similar plans for portion of its ARP funds, which is an allowed use of the federal money. Wilson County approved bonuses last November while Sumner County approved bonuses for first responders in December.
“This puts us in a ballpark with what other communities have done,” the mayor said.
Other commissioners asked if the school system’s non-certified employees would receive the same bonus.
“Do we want to try and compensate them in some fashion?” asked Beverly Atwood.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield noted that certified teachers were set to receive a $1,000 bonus from the schools’ relief funds, or ESSER. There is an attendance component of that plan, with teachers who miss 10 or more days being ineligible.
“They have to be linked to student outcomes,” Satterfield said of the ESSER funds. “That’s a little more difficult, to link a janitor or bus driver. I’m not saying they’re not important to students; it’s just more difficult to justify when you’re making a federal application (for ESSER funds).”
Jewell said the County Commission could allocate money for similar bonuses for school non-certified staff but that the Commission had no authority to require that money be used for such a purpose. But School Board member Jason Sullivan, who was in the audience, told commissioners, “Absolutely… We’d pay them.”
