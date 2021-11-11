For the fourth time in as many years, Trousdale County’s Yellow Jackets will face the Meigs County Tigers in the playoffs.
The previous three meetings were all in the semifinals, but this will be a second-round matchup in Decatur.
“Our guys know what’s at stake here,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “They know this is a pickle in the jar, a rock in the road, and it’s what stands between us and the quarterfinals. They want another shot at redemption… I expect us to take a business-like approach and to be competing for a chance at the quarterfinals.”
Meigs County is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A with a 10-0 record, featuring wins over Signal Mountain (40-6), Sweetwater (38-8), Bledsoe County (1-0 COVID), Tellico Plains (41-0), McMinn Central (61-0), Polk County (53-3), Copper Basin (66-8), Tyner Academy (19-18), Marion County (20-0) and East Robertson (31-12).
The Jackets won 32-29 in 2018 to reach the BlueCross Bowl, then lost a close game in Decatur two years ago, falling 22-20 with a late two-point conversion coming up short in the closing minutes, and came up short 16-13 on the Creekbank last season.
“Going back to 2018, my first year coaching as defensive coordinator, and what a game that was on the Creekbank,” Satterfield said. “In 2019, I took a very good football team to Decatur and had a two-point loss. Then last year we struggled early and bounced back too little, too late.”
The winner of this game will face the Marion County-Watertown winner in the quarterfinals.
