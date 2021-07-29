One year after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most of its activities, The Trousdale County Fair is planning to rebound in a bigger-than-ever way.
2020 was the 65th anniversary of Trousdale’s fair, which is the longest-running youth fair in Tennessee. Since a proper celebration was not possible last year, the 2021 version will honor that distinction instead.
This year’s fair will run over two weekends, with events from Thursday, July 29-Saturday, July 31 and then from Thursday, Aug. 5-Saturday, Aug. 7.
“We had been looking to expand because there were more things we wanted to do,” Fair Board President Kathy Atwood said. “With the pandemic, we felt we needed to spread things out. There just wasn’t enough time to do everything.”
A number of new events are planned for this year, including a Dog Show, a Baking Contest, a Back to School Bash and a Heritage Day event to honor the fair’s history.
The Baking Contest is scheduled for Saturday, July 31, with entries accepted from 8-8:45 a.m. at the high school cafeteria. Judging will begin at 9 a.m.
Three categories are being offered: yeast rolls, iced layer cakes and pecan pie. The contest is open to amateurs only who are residents of Trousdale County and recipes must accompany the entry. First place will be $50, second $25 and third $10.
The Dog Show will also take place on July 31, at 4 p.m. at the Sammy Taylor Ag Pavilion behind the high school. Online registration is already underway at form.jotform.com/211885410629155 and in-person registration is also an option.
Entries are $3 for single, $5 for two or $10 for five. Categories include Best Trick, Best Costume, Cutest Puppy and Showmanship.
“We have a diverse board — different ages and interests — and this year we added a Junior Board. A dog show was something that had come up several times but we needed to find time to use the pavilion. It worked out this year,” Atwood said.
“A lot of fairs do baking contests and we felt that was something we could see how it does. If it works, we can expand it. Hopefully, we’ll have several people participate!”
The fair’s annual opening banquet will be held on Friday, July 30. Instead of honoring one individual this year, the 2021 fair is being dedicated to the memory of all those who have participated — past and present.
“This year’s fair is dedicated to all the volunteers who have made the fair possible over its 65 years,” Atwood said.
The 2021 Trousdale County Fair will also feature many of its traditional events and ones that have become popular in recent years, including the children’s LEGO contest, the children/youth beauty pageants and the Tea with the Queen tea party.
The car show to benefit the Hartsville Backpack Program will be held for the sixth straight year. Last year’s event drew over 250 entries and raised over $20,000 to benefit the program, which provides meals to underprivileged children in Trousdale County.
Bryan King, who restores antique vehicles and moved to Hartsville a few years ago, has pledged to hand out awards wearing a donkey suit if this year’s show draws 300 entries.
Saturday, July 31 also includes with the Children/Youth Beauty Pageant at 10 a.m. in the Eleanor Ford Theater. Boys from 0-24 months and girls from 0-age 10 can enter the pageant. The entry fee is $25 per contestant.
The Fairest of the Fair, Jr. Fair Princess and Fair Princess contests will begin on July 31 at 2 p.m. Information on entries is available on the Fair’s Facebook page.
Agricultural exhibits will be accepted from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 and from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday, Aug. 6 at the high school. This year’s fair has its full complement of categories for both adults and youth, after the 2020 fair was limited to children’s entries.
“We missed being open to everyone last year and I know people missed being able to display last year. We’re hoping to have a lot of people participate,” Atwood said.
Children’s exhibits will include categories such as field crops, garden crops and home cookery. Adult categories include canning, gardening and arts and crafts. A full list of categories is available in the Fair Catalog, which is available around town or on the Fair’s website, trousdalecountyfair.org.
Youth exhibitors must be members of 4-H or Future Farmers of America, and adult exhibitors must be a resident of Trousdale County or a member of a Trousdale County agricultural organization.
The Sheep Show will be held Thursday, July 29 at 6 p.m., with the Cattle Show on Friday, July 30 at 6 in the Ag Pavilion.
Friday, Aug. 6 will feature the LEGO contest and Tea with the Queen, while Saturday, Aug. 7 will begin with the annual pancake breakfast held by the Lions Club from 7-10 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Other activities that day will include farm games, a vendors’ show and the Heritage Day celebration and picnic.
Admission to the Fair is free, although some individual events such as the Beauty Pageant will have admission costs.
For more information, visit TrousdaleCountyFair.com or check out the Trousdale County Fair’s page on Facebook.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
