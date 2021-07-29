Trousdale County’s Fair is celebrating its rich history this year, having held its 65th annual event in 2020.
Agricultural fairs in the county date back even further, but the current version of the Fair began to take shape in 1954 when Clyde Webster, the agricultural agent for Trousdale County, proposed a youth fair that would allow local children to demonstrate their skills both on the farm and in the home.
Webster was assisted by longtime Trousdale County High School teacher Brown Draper, Mary Frances Purnell and Miriam Jenkins in launching the county’s fair.
“Clyde Webster had come from Greeneville and they had a youth fair up there,” said Kathy Atwood, who today serves as chairman of the Fair Board. “We had not had a fair since the 1940s and it latched on to Home Economics, the FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the 4-H.
“We came from that tradition and still have what we call the youth fair as part of our fair. That is what is actually 65 years old.”
While the fair has grown since then, some of its core projects remain as popular today as ever.
“Throughout the years, the competition has changed to reflect the ways our nation has changed. With fewer people raising livestock, some animals were dropped from the line-up and other interests added. Entomology, photography, wildlife exhibits, and floral displays have proven popular. Table settings, scrap-booking, and gift baskets are some contemporary exhibits,” county historian John Oliver wrote when compiling a history of the fair in the mid-2000s.
Oliver’s compilation also mentioned Billy Rhea Robertson, who attended the first fair and every one thereafter until he passed away in 2011.
Many longtime Trousdale County residents have been consistent supporters of the fair during its 65 years.
Atwood, who has served as chairman of the Fair Board since 2004, spoke on her memories of the fair both as a youth participant and later as Trousdale County’s extension agent.
“I can remember when I was in first, second grade being in the Kate Wilson gym and seeing the exhibits of the community clubs, Home Economics clubs. They had just incredible exhibits,” she said.
After returning as Trousdale County’s extension agent in 1978 and serving 11 years in that role, Atwood said she felt the fair was important to both the community and the 4-H club.
“We feel the way to be successful is to have everyone take ownership of the fair,” she said.
Jerry Dickerson was honored along with his wife, Mary Ann, in 2018 for their longtime support of the fair by having that year’s event dedicated to them.
“As a student and FFA member when I was high school from 1965-69, before then I was a 4-H student under Brown Draper when there was a Cato elementary school,” Dickerson said. “We had projects that represented the school and individuals: tobacco, showing sheep…”
Dickerson taught agriculture at TCHS from 1973-75 and supervised the fair during that era.
‘We did the same things at that time that the present-day teachers do,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson’s family, including children and grandchildren, have been longtime supporters of the Trousdale County Fair and continue to exhibit items.
“My wife and I, along with my children, have shown livestock, vegetables and other items in the fair. My wife is still active in displaying vegetables and housewares in the fair,” he added.
Rose Kelley recalled showing Hereford heifers with her sister as a youth after joining 4-H at 10 years old, as well as her exhibits in dressmaking and entomology. Kelley advanced to the state competition in entomology (insects) three times, winning the state title as a senior and winning the national 4-H competition in the fall of 1959 as a freshman at Middle Tennessee State College (later MTSU). She also placed second one year at the state level in the dressmaking competition.
“We had competitions within the classrooms and later the county, which was separate,” she said. “My last year I exhibited my entomology collection at the county, district and the state. We got used to making presentations in front of people.”
Kelley started in entomology as the suggestion of Clyde Webster, she recalled.
“He said nobody had ever entered from Trousdale County. I loved the bugs and didn’t have any problems chasing them down,” she said. “To win the (national) on top of that, that was the ultimate.”
Kelley also recalled one year in which she entered a cherry pie in the baking competition and was given some advice by one of the judges.
“She said, ‘The pie was very good, but I would like to make a suggestion that next time you buy cherries, get pitted ones.’ The ones I chose still had the seeds in them,” Kelley said while laughing about the experience.
Toby Woodmore, former principal at Trousdale County High School, also shared his experiences both as a youth participant and adult supervisor in the fair.
“I started out as a student in the fair; each class had an exhibit in the old Kate Wilson gym. I came back in 1975 and started teaching, and Mr. Webster and I were in charge of (the fair),” Woodmore said. “A lot of our kids went on and showed exhibits at the State Fair, that was big back then.
“The agricultural side and the homemaking side were coming backwards and the fair started dying down.”
In 2004, UT Extension asked its county offices to end its direct involvement with various fairs, such as the handling of money. A group of Trousdale County citizens came together to create the Fair Board, which now numbers almost 30. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Vidette editor Chris Gregory is among the members of the Fair Board).
“Here in Trousdale County, they had a meeting of volunteers and parents and out of that came the group now that sponsors the fair,” Atwood said. “Judy Woodard, who has been the backbone of the fair, was one of my 4-H volunteer leaders. She and a couple of my former 4-H’ers helped take over the fair at that time. And it’s grown since that time.”
“I think what you see now is trying to put in a lot more things to interest a lot more people,” Woodmore added. “We’ve had bouncy houses, car shows, tractor shows; they’ve moved the animal shows to a different night so more people could participate.”
The Trousdale County Fair has changed and grown over its 65 years, but still holds a dear place in the hearts of the community. The Fair Board’s hard work was recognized in 2018, when Trousdale’s fair was named the Division A State Champion by the Tennessee Association of Fairs.
“The Fair has grown from really large but went almost out. Kathy, Judy and that group put it back together and it’s getting back where it used to be. It’s a good thing for Trousdale County and the kids. It’s something kids and parents can do together,” Woodmore said.
“The fair teaches you how to win, how to lose, how to do things, how to be humble and grateful and so much more,” echoed Kelley.
As Oliver also wrote in his compilation, “A proud parent or a child beaming with excitement at their first blue ribbon is a sight that has not lost its place in our heritage since that small fair over 50 years ago.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.