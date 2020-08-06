The Trousdale County Fair will hold its 65th annual event this week, although it will look considerably different from the 64 before it.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Trousdale County Fair will not feature many of the traditional events. Instead, the fair will be limited to the sheep & cattle shows on Thursday, youth exhibits on Friday and the Backpack Program Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday.
“We are so pleased that we are able to at least have a limited youth section of our fair this year. This is our 65th year, which is a state record for youth fairs, so we wanted to have something for our youngest county residents,” said Fair Board President Kathy Atwood. “We plan to celebrate this milestone next year in fine fashion.”
The car show to benefit the Backpack Program will be held for the fifth straight year and expects to have its best ever turnout. The 2019 show had 137 entries and raised over $10,000 for the Hartsville Backpack Program. Organizers are hoping to top those numbers this year.
The car show will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with entries taken until noon, when judging will begin. There will be three food trucks on hand from Coop’s BBQ, PigPen Barbeque and Bizakaya Hibachi, and organizers said they had a tentative commitment from Maggie Moo’s as well.
T-shirts are also available to promote the car show for $20 each and feature a custom logo designed for the event.
“Due to the overwhelming response from the amazingly generous people who want to help us with this charity, we have about 25 car show shirts that have been donated for the kids,” said Bryan King, who is helping organize the show. “So bring your families to the show and we will be having a shirt giveaway for just kids.”
The sheep & cattle shows will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the high school’s Ag Pavilion. Attendees are advised to wear masks and entries are limited this year to Trousdale County children only.
The chicken show, which typically is held Saturday morning, has been postponed and will be held at a date to be determined.
Youth exhibits will be displayed Friday at the Ag Pavilion to allow for social distancing. Also, the number of categories for fair entries has been limited this year.
A complete list of categories is available at TrousdaleCountyFair.com and in this week’s Vidette.
Youth exhibitors must be members of 4-H or Future Farmers of America, and adult exhibitors must be a resident of Trousdale County or a member of a Trousdale County agricultural organization. Exhibitors were also encouraged to pre-register for this year’s fair, as limited space will be available. Exhibitors can pre-register by emailing trousdalecountyfair@gmail.com.
Exhibits may be entered between 8 a.m.-noon on Friday and will be judged from noon-3 p.m. Entries may be picked up Friday evening from 7-9 p.m. or Saturday from 8-10 a.m. Checks for winning entries will be mailed to the exhibitor.
For more information, visit TrousdaleCountyFair.com or check out the Trousdale County Fair’s page on Facebook.
