The Trousdale County Fair will continue its run as Tennessee’s longest running youth fair in 2020, but in a much more limited capacity because of COVID-19.
The Fair Board met Monday evening to discuss parameters for holding the 2020 fair, which is scheduled to run from Thursday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 8.
Organizers said they regretted not being able to fully celebrate this year’s fair, which will be the 65th annual event.
“We can do whatever we want outside,” said Fair Board chairman Kathy Atwood. “We have no access to the high school, though. We want to be as honorable as we can toward what’s happening and the possibilities. But if there are things we can do, we want to go ahead.”
The fair will utilize the high school’s Ag Pavilion to display exhibits, as the school building has been deemed off-limits in order to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus. Also, only youth and junior exhibits will be accepted this year. No adult exhibits will be permitted.
The list of categories for exhibits has also been scaled back. Field crops, gardening, canning, clothing & needle arts, related arts & crafts, floral arrangements and entomology will be allowed, with specific lists of categories to be made available at a later date.
Home cooking will not be among the categories this year as Atwood said, “There is no way to do food in this situation. Plus judges don’t want to taste any food.”
Junior exhibits will be limited to coloring pages, novelty crafts and tomatoes.
Letters will be sent out to children who have displayed items in previous fairs. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for those wishing to display items this year.
Atwood said the Fair Board has set up an email for pre-registration, TrousdaleCountyFair@gmail.com. Information will also be made available on the fair’s website (trousdalecountyfair.com), the fair’s Facebook page and via local media outlets.
Children wishing to display can register on Aug. 6 from 3-6 p.m. at the Ag Pavilion if they have not pre-registered. Displays must be on site and set up by noon on Friday, Aug. 7 and will be judged afterwards. Pickup of displays will be from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 7 and from 8-10 a.m. on Aug. 8.
“If there’s kids that intend to show at the fair, we ask them to call ahead of time so we can have all the stuff printed out for them,” Evitts said. “There’s less face-to-face contact.”
A number of the traditional fair events have been canceled since the school building cannot be used. There will be no child’s beauty pageant, no fair games, no Family Feud and no Christmas For Kids cake walk. The cake walk could be rescheduled later this year, but a decision has not been made.
The fifth annual Car, Truck & Bike Show will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 8 as it is held outdoors. The car show benefits and is the largest fundraiser for the schools’ Backpack Program. Last year, there were over 130 entries and organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.
Portable restrooms will be available and food vendors are expected to be on hand during the car show. There will be no restroom access at the Ag Pavilion.
UT Extension Agent Jason Evitts said the sheep and cattle shows would be held on the evening of Aug. 6 at the high school’s Ag Pavilion “as they are considered to be outdoors.”
The fair’s annual chicken show, which is typically held Saturday morning, is being postponed until a later date that has yet to be determined, Evitts added.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.