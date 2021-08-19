The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets had their second and final scrimmage last week as they face Shelbyville Central in the annual Tobacco Bowl Jamboree.
With varsity and junior varsity both seeing action, the Jackets were behind 7-0 at the half and went on to fall 26-0 to the Class 6A Golden Eagles.
“Coach (Josh) Puckett is a really god coach; he is always going to have his guys ready,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “He won a state championship at Lake County in 2019.
“I think we held our own tonight. I thought we moved the ball progressively down the field, we just have to finish drives. Defensively, we have to tackle better.”
The Jackets’ starters played three quarters and were down 14-0 at that time after a pair of big plays by Shelbyville’s offense.
Trousdale recorded 172 total yards on offense, rushing for 140 on 32 carries and completing four of 12 passes for 32 yards. Sophomore Cole Gregory paced the hosts with 38 yards on seven carries.
Shelbyville, which is picked to battle Lebanon for the Region 3-6A title, picked up 239 rushing yards on 31 attempts. The Golden Eagles also completed five of 11 passes for 87 yards.
