Another new business has launched in downtown Hartsville with the recent opening of Trousdale County Firearms.
The store, which sells firearms, ammunition and other equipment, is located at 104 Vance Ave., directly behind Farmer’s Harvest restaurant in the former site of Linville Supply. Owner Steven Walker is a Gallatin native but has resided with his wife in Trousdale County for over 20 years.
“I’ve seen things come and go through this town over the years, and I thought this town needs a gun store,” Walker said. “Why should people have to drive to Academy, to Nashville? If I can put a gun store in this town, I’d like to help the hunters and help people and try to be a blessing to the town.”
Trousdale County Firearms carries all types of firearms such as pistols, handguns, shotguns and rifles. Ammunition is in particularly high demand right now, Walker noted.
“Being a small town, there’s still hunting here,” Walker noted. “Concealed carry is a big thing now as well. We need a few little things in this town.”
In addition to guns and ammo, Trousdale County Firearms also carries targets, scopes, sights, cleaning supplies and other accessories.
In most cases, Walker said a buyer could pick up a gun the same day it is purchased. Buyers will have to fill out Form 4473 and undergo a background check, which typically can be completed in a matter of minutes, he said.
“As long as they’ve not committed domestic violence or a felony, you’re good to go,” he said. “People fill that out and I run a background check through TICS (Tennessee Instant Check System) for $10. It usually takes just a couple of minutes.”
The store is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Walker said he will be participating in some auctions and the Saturday hours may adjust as needed to accommodate that.
“On Dec. 4 there will be an online auction here and pickup here. On Dec. 11 we have a big auction in Castalian Springs,” he said.
Trousdale County Firearms can be reached at 615-450-2840.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
