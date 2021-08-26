Trousdale County’s football program is taking steps to honor the memory of one of the Yellow Jackets’ longtime supporters.
Every player’s helmet this season bears a sticker with the letters “JH” in honor of Jackie Halliburton, who passed away in May at age 60. The manager at Hartsville’s Piggly Wiggly, Halliburton was a huge fan of the Yellow Jackets and could be found at virtually every game.
“It was my idea to put those on the back of the helmet,” Trousdale football coach Blake Satterfield said. “Being a lifetime Yellow Jacket fan, it’s the least we could do for him.
“He was a big advocate of me getting the head coaching job here. When I had doubts about doing it, he was one of the ones that came to me and said I should.”
In addition to the helmet stickers, the football program is planning on dedicating a corner of fence at John Kerr Field as “Jackie’s Corner.” Halliburton could always be found there cheering on the Yellow Jackets.
“We’re working with Jason (Jackie’s son) to set that up at some point in time,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, who noted that he and Halliburton were part of the same TCHS graduating class.
The hope is to be able to have that ceremony at Friday’s home opener against Upperman, but Clint Satterfield said that would be up to the Halliburton family.
“We’ve got to respect the wishes of the family,” he said. “It depends on what they want to do.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com
