Trousdale County is set to open its 2020 football season on Friday night at home when the Yellow Jackets kick off at 7:30 p.m. against longtime rival Friendship Christian.
Trousdale County went 11-2 last season, while Friendship went 9-3 with each team losing in its respective playoff semifinal.
Coach John McNeal is entering his 32nd year leading Friendship. He will look to a number of new faces at the skill positions, as senior Drew Porter has moved from receiver to quarterback. He will hand the ball to junior running backs Morgan McGregor and Don Dunning, a transfer from Nashville Christian. He will throw to a wide-receiver group of junior John Kane, seniors Kolby Gaines and Daniel Graves and sophomore Delanie Majors.
The Commanders are more experienced on the line with juniors Noah Tidwell (6-0, 200) and Zachary Elliott (6-2, 220) and seniors Mitchell Bare (6-2, 310) and Bobby Owen (6-1, 200).
This will be the 32nd meeting between the Jackets and Commanders in a rivalry that dates back to 1981. The Jackets lead the series 23-8 and won 14-0 last season at Friendship in Blake Satterfield’s debut as the Jackets’ coach. Cameron Rankins and Jayden Hicks scored the touchdowns for the Jackets in that game.
It was the first time Friendship had been shut out in 46 games.
“It’s scary right now with no scrimmages and we open up and play a very good, state championship-caliber team,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said of Friendship. “We’ve got to do the little things the right way… But all the coaches around the state are battling the same thing.
“The thing I try to emphasize is making the least amount of mistakes… At the end of the night if you can do that, then you have the best chance to win late in the game.”
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates can also be found on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Andy Reed, Lebanon Democrat
