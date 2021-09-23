The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets raised their overall record to 4-0 and their Region 4-2A mark to 2-0 with a 16-7 victory at Westmoreland on Friday night.
It was also the Jackets’ second come-from-behind victory this season as they trailed 7-0 early in the game.
“Hats off to Coach Perry; it’s a dogfight here. This is a very tough place to win a ballgame,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “But how did we respond in a close ballgame against a region opponent where you have a chance to go 2-0 in the region?
“I thought we overcame a lot of adversity tonight.”
The Jackets lost their first coin toss of the season but still got what they wanted as the Eagles (0-5, 0-2) chose to take the ball.
That looked like a wise decision as after picking up a first down and moving into Trousdale territory, Westmoreland quarterback Kamryn Eden faked right, ran left and moved untouched for a 46-yard touchdown. Peyton Dickens booted the extra point to put the Eagles ahead 7-0 just 2:02 into the game.
Coach Satterfield went into his own bag of tricks on the Jackets’ first play from scrimmage with a halfback pass from Bryson Claiborne to Garrett Rieger for a 31-yard gain. But the drive stalled and the Jackets gave up the ball on downs at the Eagles 26.
After getting a defensive stop and forcing a punt, the Jackets started at their 21 and used a 14-play drive that lasted 8:07 to get on the scoreboard on Claiborne’s five-yard carry. Brian Banks added a two-point conversion run to put Trousdale ahead 8-7 with 8:02 left in the second quarter.
The Jackets used another long drive to start the second half, going 16 plays over nine minutes and extending the lead on Xavier Harper’s three-yard touchdown run.
Kane Burnley added a two-point run to make it 16-7.
“I talked to our team at halftime and said, ‘This is the sign of a good team, what you do on your first series after halftime.’ We came out and executed and I think that really busted things open,” Satterfield said.
The Jackets’ ground game was led by Claiborne, who had 73 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Kobyn Calhoun had 13 runs for 31 yards and Banks had 26 yards on 10 attempts.
Trousdale County got two fourth-down stops on Westmoreland drives in the fourth quarter, including one fumble recovery by Harper.
The Jackets have now won 16 of 26 games against Westmoreland, including the last seven.
