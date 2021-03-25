Trousdale County’s Audit Committee met on March 16 to review the annual audit of county government as conducted by the state comptroller’s office.
The audit, which covers from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, had just two findings in the Sheriff’s Department:
• Duties were not segregated adequately in the office of sheriff; and
• Some funds were not deposited within three days of collection.
In a corrective action plan filed, Sheriff Ray Russell noted that a transition of administrative positions at the jail took longer than expected and caused a delay in records.
“The positions are set and in place. This finding should no longer be a problem or a finding in the future,” Russell said in his response.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield noted that the school system had gone without an audit finding for the 10th consecutive year.
“We are quite proud of the accomplishment, which is a culmination of efforts of many persons including our Board and Central Office staffs led by our Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Angie Williams. Local audit ensures taxpayers that funds are spent in a manner for which they are intended while eliminating waste and fraud. We have and will continue to work strategically to maximize limited funds for students,” Satterfield said.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he was pleased to have so few findings. There was one finding in Trousdale County’s 2019 audit and six findings in the 2018 audit.
“We’re very happy with where we ended up,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers. ‘All our funds ended up a lot better than we projected when we did the budget.”
The audit also contained fund balances for various county departments as of June 30, 2020.
The general fund had a $3,850,502 balance on that date, Urban Services was at $1,196,300, Solid Waste was at $584,267, Ambulance Service was at $542,401, County Drug Fund was at $61,025, Debt Service was at $484,323, Education Debt Service was at $543,779, the Highway Department was at $1,188,235 and the school system was at $3,358,358.
“That’s outstanding given what we were told going into the end of that fiscal year. We ended up in a very good place,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers. “Thankfully revenue held up for us in the rural counties and we expect to see the same thing at the end of this fiscal year.”
The complete audit report for Trousdale County is available online at the state comptroller’s website at comptroller.tn.gov.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.