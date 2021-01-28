Two Trousdale County seniors will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level after signing college scholarships Wednesday.
Elijah Henderson signed a baseball scholarship with Columbia State Community College, while Claire Belcher signed a basketball scholarship with Cumberland University.
“The coaching staff, it feels like a big family there,” Henderson said of his decision to attend Columbia State. “I had other offers, but this one seemed like what’s best for me to continue and get to playing Division I.”
Henderson only played two games in 2020 because of COVID-19 but was an all-state selection in 2019. Last summer he hit .420 for the Knights Platinum team out of Nashville, which finished its season ranked No. 2 nationally by Perfect Game.
PrepBaseball Report ranks Henderson as the No. 38 player in Tennessee and the No. 11 pitcher. He will be a two-way player at Columbia State, playing both pitcher and shortstop.
“Elijah comes from a committed household structure ad his work ethic is off the charts. When other classmates or teammates are out, he’s working on the next phase of his journey and it has paid off. The best part is: he is a better human than player,” said Trousdale County baseball coach Davy Cothron.
“He is dealing with some arm issues right now and with losing a season in 2020 due to COVID, I hope he can get it going for his last ride in a Yellow Jacket uniform.”
Belcher is a four-year starter for the Lady Jackets basketball team and has been an active member of the Upward Stars AAU team for the last two seasons. She is averaging 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game this season.
"I chose Cumberland because it was the perfect mix of everything I wanted to accomplish in the next four years," Belcher said. "It has a great nursing program and an amazing basketball program. It can't get any better than a school that has everything you are looking for."
“Cumberland is getting a great young lady in Claire. She is a competitor both on the floor and in the classroom. She works hard every day and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her at Cumberland,” added Trousdale County coach Jared Hawkins.
“I want to find young ladies who love the game and want to have a good (college) experience,” said Cumberland coach Scott Blum. “The ball’s going to be in her court to bust her tail and help us at the next level. We’re excited to have her.”
“So far we’ve had two sign with football, a couple more signing today and hopefully more signing later,” said TCHS athletics director Blake Satterfield. “I want to try and get as many kids into college and playing college sports… It shows how hard work pays off.”
