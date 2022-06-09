After an extensive search, Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield announced that Dr. Casey Kuhn, an assistant principal from Springfield High School, has been selected as the new principal of Trousdale County High School.
Kuhn has been a resident of Trousdale County for three years and an educator for more than 14 years.
“I’ve been (working) in Robertson County for the last three years,” said Kuhn. “Prior to that, I was in Arizona.
“Coming from Phoenix, everything was go, go, go. I just love the pace of life (in Hartsville). I love the small-town feel.”
Living so close to his new school is something that Kuhn is appreciative of.
“From my front door to the front door of Springfield High School was 46 miles,” Kuhn said. “It was hard to get connected in Springfield living so far away. Living here (in Trousdale County) ... I’m in Hartsville every day.
“I’m excited to meet more people here in Hartsville and connect different areas with the school and cultivate relationships to support all of our kids.”
While living in Phoenix, Kuhn taught physical education and coached football for seven years before becoming a school administrator for four years.
“I coached the offensive line and defensive line and outside linebackers for a couple of different high schools there,” said Kuhn. “Prior to that, I actually played Division II football in Colorado. I was at Adams State (University). After my time at Adams State, I got to play three years of arena football up in Wyoming.”
As Trousdale County High School has a tradition of excellence both academically and athletically, Kuhn is committed to leading his students to success.
“It’s always important when you choose a leader that they first want to lead, and Dr. Kuhn wanted to be the leader,” said Satterfield. We are really excited to have him. I just think it’s really neat that he was living in the county already. It’s like finding a diamond in the rough.
“We did our homework in hiring him. One of his strengths that continued to come out was the relationships that he built with students. I am confident that he will build relationships with our students and faculty and our parents over time.”
Satterfield is confident in Kuhn, who began his new job last Wednesday.
“He’s going to succeed,’ said Satterfield. “There are just too many good people around that he can’t fail. We are going to offer support because the future of our children is at stake, and we are going to get better as we go along.”
Throughout the month of June, Kuhn will work with retiring principal Teresa Dickerson while he transitions into his new position. Dickerson will officially retire on June 30, when Kuhn will fully take the helm.
