Trousdale County High School recognizes the following students who made the honor roll or principal’s list for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
PRINCIPAL’S LIST9th Grade
Zion Badru, Erin Chen, Danielle Copley, Kallie Jo Cornwell, Cameron Davenport, Parker Day, Brooke Dismang, Stone Donoho, Julia Jones, Gracie Kemp, Madelyn Lee, Dalton Malmin, Alexander Smitley, Robert Wilson
10th Grade
Justin Burnley, Sarah Dickerson, Xochil Garcia-Santiago, Elizabeth Harris, Levi Johnson, Tyler Lannom, Harley Walker
11th Grade
Ethan Boles, Bryce Carman, Madson Farley, Raina Guimont, Zander Napier, Piper Triplett, Kierra White, Phillip Zarichansky
12th Grade
Claire Belcher, Katelyn Brown, Kinley Brown, Rebecca Chapman, Heath Chasse, Mackenzie Christian, Makayla Crook, Kegan Day, Kirsten Eversole, Sidney Gregory, Cooper Helson, Emily Jackson, Natalie Russell, Zachary Taylor, Faith Winter
HONOR ROLL9th Grade
Mackenzie Boes, Emily Brown, Noah Goins, Tiffany Gregory, Cooper Henley, Bailey Hines, Aaliyah Moore, Mason Rieger, Taren Simmons, Devan Walford
10th Grade
Summer Brandon, Elizabeth Crabtree, Dezarae Garren, Trinity Hayes, Aden Johnson, Autumn Parrish, Kassidy Tomlinson, Isaiah Towns, Miriam Zarichansky
11th Grade
Jenna Allen, Jarred Boles, Jonathan Brandon, Thomas Brown, Destinee Burnley, Taylor Calhoun, Kailen Donoho, Jaxson Henley, Tytus Mann, Q’Mya Maynard, Peyton Ray, Garrett Verville
12th Grade
Mason Basford, Madison Boes, Zayda Cardenas, Rebecca Crowder, Taylor Ellis, Alex Ford, Lexie Gregory, Allison Gross, Mason Hall, Elijah Henderson, Erin Hix, Joshua Hutchens, Kolbe Johnson, Jazzlynn Marshall
— Submitted
