Pageant season is returning to Trousdale County this weekend.
The annual Miss Trousdale pageant will be held Friday, March 11 and the Jr. Miss Trousdale pageant on Saturday, March 23, with both beginning at 7 p.m. The Trousdale County Band Boosters will also hold their annual Spring Children’s Beauty Pageant on Saturday, March 12, beginning at 11 a.m.
The various pageants will be returning to the Trousdale County High School auditorium this year after having to be held in the gymnasium last year amid social distancing requirements.
Last year, Emily Jackson was crowned as Miss Trousdale with Reagan Petty winning the Jr. Miss Trousdale title and Oakley McCall as Miss Trousdale Elementary.
The Band Boosters pageant is one of two annual fundraisers for the band program, along with the September exhibition that has become one of the state’s largest band competitions.
The Band Boosters will only have the girls’ pageant again this year, with seven categories ranging from 0-6 months to grades 4-5. The entry fee for contestants is $25 and admission to the event is $5.
“Money raised supports the Trousdale County music program,” said assistant band director Steve Paxton. “We look forward to another successful and fun pageant.”
Any child who is a Trousdale County resident or attends Trousdale County Schools may participate in the Band Boosters event.
The Band Boosters have been holding the kids’ pageant for at least 15 years, according to Paxton.
For more information on the Band Boosters pageant or to request a registration form, contact Paxton at 615-374-8204 or Janet Boles at 615-450-2877.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
