Trousdale County senior Cameron Rankins, right, presents a plaque and other gifts to Kenny Martin, left, prior to Friday's game. Martin, a retired TCHS teacher and coach, attended his 500th consecutive Yellow Jacket football game earlier this season against Westmoreland.
Today's e-Edition
Latest News
- IMPACThought: Even good people do bad things
- Linda Carman
- Community Calendar: Oct. 15, 2020
- Yellow Jackets cage Panthers on Senior Night
- Trousdale County School Board to examine reopening plan
- Trousdale County traveling to Cascade for region matchup
- Guest View: COVID-19 should spur us to healthier living
- Guest View: Choose health care options wisely for 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Looking Back: Unhappy woman haunted local house
- County Commission to vote on home sprinkler requirement
- Horse ride promotes mental health for police, first responders
- Hartsville pair charged with carjacking
- Citizens Bank hosts mobile mammogram bus
- Trousdale County honors longtime fan
- Trousdale County Senior Center reopens in limited capacity
- Trousdale County School Board to examine reopening plan
- Hartsville man killed in Interstate 24 crash
- Cumberland, MTSU plan winter class sessions
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.