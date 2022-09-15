The Trousdale County High School football squad will return to Region 4-2A play this Friday, hosting Westmoreland at 7 p.m.
Head coach Chad Perry’s Eagles will come to the Creek Bank with a 2-2 overall record and 1-0 in the region.
The Eagles are coming off a 13-0 loss to visiting Smith County and also have a 20-15 loss to Macon County.
Nevertheless, the Eagles have two wins as they turned back the defending region champ Watertown, 20-0, and outlasted a Class 5A opponent, Portland, 14-13.
The Eagles struggled to a 3-8 record in 2021, but they returned 17 seniors to this year’s team and are poised to make a run at a region championship. Three of their top players are seniors in quarterback Kamryn Eden, running back Eli Stafford, and linebacker Nick Gray.
“They are notorious for good defensive play,” Trousdale County Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “They are going to be good.”
This will be the 27th meeting of the two schools on the gridiron, with the Jackets on top in the series 16-10. The Jackets have won the last seven games in the series, including a 16-7 victory at Eagle Stadium last year.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM and funradiotn.com.
