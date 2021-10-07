Trousdale County raced out to a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter, then emptied its bench as the Yellow Jackets (6-0, 3-0 4-2A) rolled to a 54-34 victory over the Harpeth Indians (3-4, 0-3) on Friday night.
The homecoming crowd saw the Jackets build a 28-0 lead before the visitors got their initial first down.
“Any time you can start rotating your second-team defense with a 35-point lead going into the second quarter, that’s a heck of a game,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “My quote before we went out was to get the job done, seniors, get the job done first string, and I don’t think we have a question about that. They got the job done.”
Harpeth won the coin toss and deferred until the second half.
Trousdale received the opening kickoff and wasted no time getting the scoring under way as Bryson Claiborne scored the Jackets’ first touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run. Colton Key added the extra point to make it 7-0 barely three minutes into the game.
Keenan Burnley would add an 8-yard touchdown run on the second possession after a penalty nullified a punt-return score by his twin brother Keenan. Key’s kick made it 14-0.
On the Jackets’ third possession, sophomore quarterback Kobyn Calhoun found Claiborne in the end zone from 25 yards out to make it 21-0. Keenan Burnley would add a 60-yard touchdown run and junior tight end Eric Gunter scored his first career touchdown on a 17-yard pass from Calhoun to make it 35-0 with 11:17 left in the second quarter.
With the Jacket reserves in, Harpeth scored a pair of touchdowns before halftime as Lionel Marquardt scored on a 23-yard run and Landen Perry found Jaden Petty for a 38-yard touchdown. The Indians converted one of two 2-point attempts to make the score 35-14 at halftime.
After a Harpeth punt to open the second half, Claiborne got loose and rambled 84 yards for his third touchdown of the evening. A 2-point try failed, leaving the score at 41-14.
Trousdale would score twice more on a 25-yard run from Cole Gregory and a 3-yard carry by Brian Banks.
Calhoun had his best game throwing the football, completing nine of 11 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
“We wanted to air it out a little bit more, wanted to work on our protection,” Satterfield said. “Kobyn did a great job. He’s a young guy I love working with. When you’ve got Rob Atwood at center, Kobyn at quarterback and Cole at fullback and they’re all three just sophomores, the future hopefully looks pretty good.”
Claiborne led the Trousdale rushing attack with 93 yards and two score on just three carries, while Gregory added 87 yards and a TD on nine carries.
On defense, Kane Burnley and Naylon Banks had interceptions for the Yellow Jackets.
