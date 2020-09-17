The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets had t overcome some mistakes against Gordonsville on Friday night, but were up to the task ad caged the Tigers 28-20.
“We have preached it every week up to now to cut out the mistakes: mental mistakes, physical mistakes, putting the ball on the ground, penalties and missed assignments,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “Tonight we were able to overcome those, but we still have a lot of improvements to do.”
Gordonsville (2-2) opened the game with the ball but quickly went three and out.
Trousdale County (2-2) opened its possession at its own 41 and drove for an early touchdown despite two penalties for illegal procedure and holding. Senior quarterback Jayden Hicks scored on a 42-yard run and senior Heath Chasse’s kick gave the Jackets a 7-0 edge.
Midway through the second quarter, Gordonsville tied the game when Tyler Gregory scored on a 1-yard run. The drive was aided by a short punt that set the Tigers up inside the Trousdale 30 and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the Jackets had stopped the Tigers on third down.
Just before halftime, Trousdale County reclaimed the lead on a 13-yard touchdown run by senior Cameron Rankins. On the play, Rankins lost the ball but it bounced back into his arms. Chasse’s kick made it 14-7 at halftime.
Gordonsville drew even again with 44 seconds left in the third quarter as Gregory scored again on a 1-yard run. That drive again started in Trousdale territory after a fumbled snap by the Jackets.
Hicks gave Trousdale the lead back at 21-14 with a 9-yard scoring run followed by Chasse’s kick. On the Jackets’ next possession, Chasse came up just short on a 38-yard field goal as the ball hit the crossbar. But on the following play, Hicks stripped Gordonsville’s Darrell Holt of the ball and returned the fumble 21 yards for a touchdown and a 28-14 lead with 5:05 to play.
Gordonsville got a late touchdown when Matthew Albritton hit Treyson Davis from 12 yards out with seven seconds remaining. A bad snap on the extra-point try resulted in a run that was stopped by the Jackets.
Trousdale County recovered the onside kick attempt and ran out the clock for the victory, its fourth in a row over Gordonsville and 27th in the last 29 games between the two schools.
Hicks finished with 107 yards rushing and two TDs to lead the Jackets. In addition to his defensive touchdown, he caught a pass from Rankins for 38 yards.
Alex Ford saw his first action of the season after missing time with injury and the senior picked up 43 yards on nine runs. Rankins had 36 yards and a TD on seven attempts.
