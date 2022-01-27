An ethics investigation into County Mayor Stephen Chambers has concluded that no illegal or unethical actions took place.
At September’s Commission meeting, 11 county commissioners signed a letter requesting that County Attorney Branden Bellar investigate any potential ethical or legal infractions on the mayor’s part.
Bellar presented his findings at Monday’s County Commission meeting and they were read into the record. Bellar also provided The Vidette with a copy of his findings.
The complaint was filed regarding a special called Commission meeting on July 18 of last year. The complaint alleged that at that meeting, the mayor threatened legal action against the Commission for an alleged violation of the Open Meetings Act with regards to the Water Department’s request to build a new facility on county property. The letter also states that some commissioners voted for the project “because they were intimidated and coerced to do so, to avoid the county being involved in litigation.”
Bellar’s investigation summarized the definitions of official misconduct, official oppression and misuse of official information under Tennessee Code Annotated. The District Attorney’s office assisted with that portion of the investigation.
“After an extensive and thorough review of the record, District Attorney General Jason Lawson found no evidence a criminal act has occurred,” the findings state in part. “The County Attorney recommends no criminal action be taken against Mayor Chambers.”
With regards to the ethics portion of the investigation, Bellar’s report states that there “were no ethical violations according to Hartsville/Trousdale County policy.”
The report notes that the mayor had a duty to ensure that all meetings comply with Tennessee’s Open Meetings Act and that audio/video recordings of the meeting in question did not rise to the level of a threat.
“I think the findings clearly state that not only was I right in doing what I did, I had a legal obligation to follow state law. That was to point out a potential violation of the Open Meetings Act, which is what I did,” Chambers said. “For that, a complaint was filed against me. It cost the county money, taxpayers money, state taxpayers money and it cost me money because I had to hire an attorney.
“I’m glad both the county attorney and the District Attorney found that the allegations were not only false but completely unfounded. I’m glad to have it behind me, but still not very happy that it happened.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
