Trousdale County has had lots of successful coaches over the years, and they lost one of those last week with the passing of Tony Majors.
Majors had been a resident of Hartsville Health and Rehab, where he died on June 15 at the age of 73.
Majors coached football at Trousdale County High School, where he helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a Class AA state championship and a perfect 13-0 record in 1972.
The next year, TCHS posted a 12-1 record, losing in the state championship game in overtime.
In his third year as head coach of the Jackets on the hardwood, he led them to a school record in wins for a season when they went 29-3.
That season was 1973-74 when they won their district, their region, and their substate game before losing to Battle Ground Academy in the state tournament, which was in Memphis.
As a player, Majors was the Trousdale County center in 1965 when the Jackets earned a 10-1 record.
The Jackets only gave up four touchdowns during the regular season before losing in the Tobacco Bowl to Glencliff.
Majors received All-Midstate and All-Cumberland Valley Conference honors for his play.
