Davy Cothron has been named as the new baseball coach at Trousdale County High School.
Cothron begins his second stint as the head baseball coach at TCHS, having served in that role previously for 11 seasons from 2001-12. In that time, the Yellow Jackets advanced to eight consecutive regional appearances from 2005-12 while playing in two regional finals. His 2005 & 2006 teams earned berths in the TSSAA Class A state tournament.
“I want to thank Dr. (Clint) Satterfield and Mrs. (Teresa) Dickerson, principal at TCHS, and Coach (J. Brim) McCall, principal at Satterfield Middle, for this opportunity to get back in the game at the high school level,” Cothron said in a press statement. “Yellow Jacket athletics has always been a big part of my life and my number one goal is to help represent the Trousdale County brand to the highest degree while hopefully growing the baseball program and moving it forward as a program that will be a great experience for our student-athletes that they will talk about years down the road.”
Cothron is a two-time district coach of the year, as well as a two-time state sectional coach of the year. In his previous tenure as coach, 13 players signed college baseball scholarships while one was selected in the MLB Amateur Draft (Adam Ford, 38th Round, San Diego Padres). Cothron has also been instrumental in the building of the TCHS baseball facilities, helping get Trousdale County recognized in 2011 as the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association’s State Field of the Year.
“Mrs. Dickerson and I are excited about having Coach Cothron leading our baseball team once again. I know he will do a great job,” stated Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.
Cothron is entering his 20th year of employment with the Trousdale County Board of Education. In that time he has taught social studies, computer labs, physical education, as well as a math and ELA coach while being named Jim Satterfield Middle School’s Teacher of the Year in 2007. He has coached numerous sports at both the middle school and high school levels: JSMS football, basketball, and baseball; TCHS football, baseball, and basketball.
He was a member of the Cumberland University baseball team in 1997-98 under NAIA Hall of Fame coach Woody Hunt and is an active member of the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association, representing Tennessee on two occasions coaching Team Tennessee in the prestigious Sun Belt Baseball Classic Tournament in Oklahoma.
A native of Trousdale County, Cothron graduated in 1996 from TCHS where he played both baseball and football for the Yellow Jackets. He and his wife, Elizabeth, have three children, Ty, Ava and Bo.
