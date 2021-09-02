The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets are scheduled to return to action Friday night when they travel to Cross Plains to face the East Robertson Indians.
It will also be the opener in Region 4-2A play for each team.
The Indians come in with an 0-2 record, having lost 34-12 at Macon County and 19-8 at home to White House-Heritage.
East Robertson is led by Ole Miss commitment Taylor Groves, a four-star recruit who plays on both sides of the ball. Groves tore an ACL in the first quarter of last year’s game with Trousdale County and reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s game.
This will be the ninth meeting between the two schools, with Trousdale County holding an 8-0 edge in the series. Last year in Cross Plains the Jackets ran out to a 35-0 halftime lead and went on to claim a 49-6 victory.
Other region games on the schedule this week are Westmoreland at Watertown and Harpeth at Whites Creek.
JSMS: The Satterfield Jr. Jackets (0-4) suffered a lopsided loss on the Creekbank on Aug. 24, falling 50-0 to White County in a game JSMS trailed 38-0 at the half.
The Jr. Jackets will play their final home game next Thursday, which will also be Homecoming. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m., followed by kickoff at 6:30 p.m. against Upperman.
