The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets ran out to a 34-3 lead in the third quarter before finishing with a 34-16 victory over the Smith County Owls on the Creekbank Friday night.
The Jackets remained perfect on the season at 5-0 while the Owls fell to 2-4.
“I’ve noticed a trend with our football team: these rivalry games we get up for and play,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “I thought we played three-and-a-half quarters of very good football tonight. We blocked really well, we tackled really well and we were very physical tonight.”’
The physical nature of the game was on display throughout as both teams combined for 11 penalties and Trousdale County’s Xavier Harper was ejected after being flagged for a personal foul.
“That’s the one thing I told our team: the thing we’ve got to get better at, the emotional part of it,” Satterfield said. “Knowing that people are going to try and get in your head, football’s about controlling that emotion. It’s OK to get fired up.”
The Jackets got on the scoreboard on their second possession when Bryson Claiborne raced 62 yards down the right sideline to pay dirt. The two-point try was unsuccessful but Trousdale led 6-0 with 9:37 left before halftime.
Smith County responded with a drive that ended on a 29-yard field goal by Javier Gaspar to cut the lead to 6-3.
Trousdale needed just seven plays to extend the lead as Claiborne struck again, this time from seven yards out. Brian Banks ran in the two-point conversion to make it a 14-3 game and the Jackets took that lead into halftime.
The Jackets would pile on three more touchdowns in the third quarter as Claiborne scored on runs of 28 and 44 yards, followed by a 2-yard scoring run from Cole Gregory. A two-point conversion after the third score made it 34-3 with 2:14 left in the third period.
Satterfield then put the Trousdale reserves into the game and the Owls got their first touchdown on a three-yard carry by Bryce Currie. Gaspar’s kick made it 34-10.
With 3:02 remaining, Smith County’s Jayden Evans scored on a 21-yard run to make it 34-16 after a two-point try failed.
Claiborne had a career-best 151 rushing yards and four touchdowns on eight carries for the Jackets and Gregory added 85 yards on 16 attempts.
“Cole’s a beast. You might come up and tackle him a couple times, but you get in the third quarter and he’s just getting started,” Satterfield said. “Getting him back this week was huge.”
On defense, the Jackets forced a pair of turnovers as Garrett Rieger and Kane Burnley each grabbed interceptions.
It was Trousdale’s 36th victory in the series against Smith County. The two teams had not played since 2008 but the Jackets lead overall 36-30-1.
“It’s always good to come out with a win against a rival and come out injury free,” Satterfield said.
