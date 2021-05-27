The dream of the Trousdale County Lady Jackets to compete in a state tournament came up one game short as they lost 6-2 at home to Eagleville in the sectionals on Saturday before a large crowd.
The Lady Jackets earned the right to host a game in the round of 16 by claiming the Region 3-A championship on Wednesday with a 4-3, eight-inning home victory over Gordonsville.
The Lady Eagles broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the third inning to make it 1-0.
Trousdale County responded with two runs in the fifth that were aided by a pair of Eagleville errors. Makayla Crook hammered a single to left field and Kinley Brown reached on an error. With two outs and a 2-2 count, Faith Winter hit a ball to the right-field fence that was dropped by the right fielder, allowing both runners to cross the plate.
“I was excited right there. We just didn’t make a couple of defensive plays,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “We lost to a very good Eagleville team. They were good top to bottom: offensive and defensively.”
Eagleville would respond in the sixth with a five-run inning that would put the Lady Eagles back on top 6-2.
Addison Gooch hit a double in the bottom of the inning but was left stranded on third. In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Jackets put two runners on but could not narrow the margin.
Trousdale County finished with three hits by Gooch, Crook and Taren Simmons.
Maddie Lee took the loss, giving up eight hits while striking out six and walking five.
The Lady Jackets finished their season with a 22-10 record, the second-most victories in school history, and made the sectionals for the second straight season after making it that far in 2019 before losing to Cascade.
In Wednesday’s game, the Lady Jackets scored first on Kirsten Eversole’s RBI single in the first inning before Gordonsville tied the game in the fourth. Trousdale took a 2-1 lead in the sixth and had two outs in the top of the seventh before Gordonsville scored to force extra innings.
In the first extra frame, the Tigerettes plated a run to take a 4-3 lead. But Trousdale would rally as Winter led off with a double to left. She would move to third on a wild pitch and Lee drew a walk and then stole second.
Taren Simmons laid down a bunt and was thrown out at first, but Winter raced home to tie the game at 3. Lee moved to third on the play and later scored on a wild pitch to end the game.
The Lady Jackets had lost twice to Gordonsville in the regular season but beat the Tigerettes in both the District 6-A and Region 3-A finals.
“It’s crazy, us and Gordonsville this year,” Satterfield said. “The times we beat them was when it was for gold and silver. But I would trade two regular-season losses for two postseason wins any day.”
Eversole finished with the only RBI for the Lady Jackets and Winter had the only two other hits. Lee earned the win with nine strikeouts while allowing three walks and eight hits.
Nine seniors will be leaving the program in Brown, Rebecca Chapman, Crook, Eversole, Gooch, Sidney Gregory, Hannah Hailey, Erin Hix and Winter.
“Since their freshman year they finished third in the district, then sophomore year they win the district and go to substate. This year we hosted substate,” Satterfield added. “You always want to leave something better than you found it and you can say that about the senior class.
“I’m going to miss them. We’ve had some great times together and it’s tough to say goodbye.”
