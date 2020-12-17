Trousdale County had 12 players named to the All-Region 4-2A squad after the recently completed season.
The Yellow Jackets finished 11-3 in Blake Satterfield’s second season as coach and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals for the third straight season, the first time that had happened since 1997-99.
Cameron Rankins, who signed Wednesday with NAIA power Lindsey Wilson, was named as the Defensive Back of the Year and Sebastian Linarez was named as the region’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“It wasn’t defensive back in terms of DB; it was a skill position. They have an offensive skill and defensive skill player,” Satterfield said of Rankins’ award.
On offense, Rankins rushed for 812 yards on 166 carries (4.9 per attempt) and 14 touchdowns.
“A lot of colleges looked at him as a linebacker,” Satterfield said of Rankins. “I know we in Hartsville think of him as carrying the ball… Obviously he did a good job and colleges looked at him on either side of the ball.”
“Sebastian had a great year… He was a guy that I knew we had to get some speed on the field and move down from that safety spot to outside linebacker. I think that played into his hands well.”
Also named to the first team were Jayden Hicks, who finished with 727 rushing yards (9.3 per attempt) and 13 touchdowns, Alex Ford, Jordan Pickett, Keenan Burnley, Kasen Payne and Mason Basford, who has also signed with Lindsey Wilson.
Kane Burnley, Jess Holder, Eric Gunter and Bryson Claiborne were named to the honorable mention team. Claiborne finished with 435 rushing yards (8.2 per attempt) and seven touchdowns despite missing six games with injury.
“Gunter was just a sophomore and made it,” Satterfield said. “He’s going to be a great football player for us at Trousdale County. Those four juniors, those are some good athletes coming out of there as well.”
Watertown’s Jordan Carter and Jordan Cason shared co-MVP honors, while the Purple Tigers’ Brayden Cousino and Quanterrius Hughes-Malone were named co-Offensive Players of the Year.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.